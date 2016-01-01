Dr. Jennifer Maender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Maender, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Maender, MD is a dermatologist in Sugar Land, TX. Dr. Maender completed a residency at Baylor Coll Med & Affil Hosps. She currently practices at Complete Dermatology and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Complete Dermatology7616 Branford Pl Ste 240, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 240-4313
Jennifer Maender, MD15200 Southwest Fwy Ste 150, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 240-4313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Jennifer Maender, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1962524371
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Med & Affil Hosps
- St Joseph Hospital
Admitting Hospitals
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
