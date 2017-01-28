See All Neurologists in Springfield, MO
Dr. Jennifer Lynch, MD

Neurology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Lynch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.

Dr. Lynch works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Restless Leg Syndrome and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Neurology
    3801 S National Ave Ste 900, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 875-3087
  2. 2
    Ferrell Duncan Clinic
    1001 E Primrose St Fl 9, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 875-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Migraine Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Asterixis (Flapping Tremor) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Centrotemporal Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Continuous Spike-Wave During Slow Sleep Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic Absences Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Occipital Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Mesial, Temporal Lobe Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Idiopathic Generalized Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Partial, Familial Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Hereditary Neuropathy With Liability to Pressure Palsies Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Intractable Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Absence Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Multiple System Atrophy Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Optic-Spinal Form of Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Tremor Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Photosensitive Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Refractory Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lynch?

    Jan 28, 2017
    I have been seeing Dr. Lynch for 10 years and have always been pleased with patience and expertise.
    Debby in Fair Grove MO. — Jan 28, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Lynch, MD
    About Dr. Jennifer Lynch, MD

    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1700829165
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Internship
    Internship
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Kansas State University
    Undergraduate School
    • Epilepsy and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Lynch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lynch works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Lynch’s profile.

    Dr. Lynch has seen patients for Migraine, Restless Leg Syndrome and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
