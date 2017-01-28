Overview

Dr. Jennifer Lynch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.



Dr. Lynch works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Restless Leg Syndrome and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.