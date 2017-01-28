Dr. Jennifer Lynch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Lynch, MD
Dr. Jennifer Lynch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Neurology3801 S National Ave Ste 900, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3087
Ferrell Duncan Clinic1001 E Primrose St Fl 9, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3000
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. Lynch for 10 years and have always been pleased with patience and expertise.
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700829165
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Kansas State University
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynch works at
Dr. Lynch has seen patients for Migraine, Restless Leg Syndrome and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lynch speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
