Dr. Jennifer Lyman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Lyman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Lyman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Lyman works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
-
2
Premier Care for Women960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-0170
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lyman?
I adore Dr. Lyman. She’s my favorite doctor and I actually look forward to any visit with her. She always puts me at ease, answers any questions that I have, and is so willing to work with me on any concerns that I want to address. She even did an appointment over the phone with me so I wouldn’t have to drive in for answers to a simple question. I recommend her to any woman I know that is looking for an excellent OB-GYN.
About Dr. Jennifer Lyman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780616938
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyman works at
Dr. Lyman speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.