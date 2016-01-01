Dr. Jennifer Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Long, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Long, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Long works at
Locations
Univ. Head and Neck Associates200 Medical Plz 550, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-6688
U.s. Department of Veteran's Affairs11301 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90073 Directions (310) 478-3711
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Long, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Long works at
Dr. Long has seen patients for Dysphagia, and more.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2.
