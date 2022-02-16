Overview

Dr. Jennifer Loh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Larkin Community Hospital.



Dr. Loh works at South Florida Eye Associates in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL and Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.