Dr. Jennifer Loh, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Loh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Larkin Community Hospital.
Locations
South Florida Eye Associates2900 NW 62nd St Ste 1, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 Directions (954) 977-0192
Loh Ophthalmology Associates6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 514, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 558-8542
Loh Ophthalmology Associates8585 Sunset Dr Ste 201, Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 558-8542
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Loh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- In University/Clarian Methodist Hosp
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Butler University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loh speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Loh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loh.
