Dr. Jennifer Logan, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Logan, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Los Altos, CA. 

Dr. Logan works at Jennifer Logan, DO in Los Altos, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Jennifer Logan, DO
    895 Sherwood Ave Ste 100, Los Altos, CA 94022
    Jan 19, 2018
    Dr. Logan is a true healer! I have occipital neurolgia and thoracic outlet syndrome and was in tremendous pain for 3years. Workers compensation never once got me proper doctors or proper treatment. Once I settled with them I found dr.logan online and right after my 4th treatment with her I felt as if I was never injured. She doesn't rush, takes time to listen to concerns and questions, follows through throughly, she's paitent and understanding.I truly recommend her.
    Priyanka in South San Francisco,ca — Jan 19, 2018
    About Dr. Jennifer Logan, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407092034
