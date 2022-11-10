Dr. Jennifer Loehle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loehle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Loehle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Loehle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Loehle works at
Locations
-
1
Obstetrics & Gynecology Atlanta1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 3:30pm
-
2
Obstretrics and Gynecology of Atlanta Johns Creek Office3890 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 300, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 775-2300Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Northside Hospital1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-1137
-
4
Atlanta Women's Health Group P.c.1519 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 175, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (770) 565-2233
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Loehle?
My doctor is awesome . She’s very knowledgeable and ways make me feel worry free
About Dr. Jennifer Loehle, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1922269851
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loehle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loehle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loehle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loehle works at
Dr. Loehle has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loehle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Loehle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loehle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loehle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loehle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.