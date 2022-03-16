Dr. Lobert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Lobert, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Lobert, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from University of Cincinnati Medical School and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.
Locations
The Christ Hospital Physicians - Rheumatology2355 Norwood Ave # 1, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 351-0800
Dr. Jennifer Lobert, MD6200 Pfeiffer Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 865-2226
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Anderson7545 Beechmont Ave Ste K, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 351-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I had seen Dr Lobert for years. When she let Christ I followed her. That’s how good she is and I was very sad when she closed her practice back then. I just found out she is back at it and I’m going to find her. I’m hoping I can see her again! She is an awesome Dr. Not like any other. Very sweet and very sensitive to people’s emotions and she is a great listener too.
About Dr. Jennifer Lobert, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1194914846
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
- University Of Cincinnati Hospital
- University of Cincinnati Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lobert accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lobert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lobert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lobert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.