Dr. Jennifer Liu, DO
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Liu, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Locations
Good Samaritan Clinics16515 Meridian E Ste 104A, Puyallup, WA 98375 Directions (253) 697-5767
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lui is an absolute GEM! My husband saw her first and now she's our family doctor. She's very thoughough and follows through with any ongoing issues. She's quick to respond via MyChart. We're lucky to have her in our court!
About Dr. Jennifer Liu, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1982050480
Education & Certifications
- Samaritan Health Services
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice
