Dr. Jennifer Liu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Liu works at Ascent Urology in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.