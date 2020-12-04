Dr. Jennifer Linehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Linehan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Linehan, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Duarte, CA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Linehan works at
Locations
-
1
City of Hope's Helford Clinical Research Hospital1500 Duarte Rd, Duarte, CA 91010 Directions (626) 256-4673
-
2
Department of Urology & Urologic Oncology2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-7137Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Linehan?
Amidst a long, frustrating and tiring few weeks of visiting multiple doctors, ultrasound facilities, specialists, etc. about pain / discomfort, Dr. Linehan was an absolute breath of fresh air. She was patient in working with me through missing records and repeat visits over a single day; knowledgeable in explaining the exact causes of my pain and potential remedies (including how exactly they'd work, with school-level analogies that everyone could understand); and generous with her time, allowing me to get fully comfortable with everything I know before heading out. Dr. Linehan sets the bar high for doctors and specialists.
About Dr. Jennifer Linehan, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1881891042
Education & Certifications
- City Of Hope Nat Med Ctr
- University Of Arizona, University Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linehan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linehan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linehan works at
Dr. Linehan has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Linehan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linehan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.