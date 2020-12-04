See All Urologists in Duarte, CA
Dr. Jennifer Linehan, MD

Urologic Oncology
4.6 (48)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Linehan, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Duarte, CA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Linehan works at City Of Hope in Duarte, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    City of Hope's Helford Clinical Research Hospital
    1500 Duarte Rd, Duarte, CA 91010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 256-4673
    Department of Urology & Urologic Oncology
    2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 582-7137
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrocolpopexy Prolapse Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Dec 04, 2020
    Amidst a long, frustrating and tiring few weeks of visiting multiple doctors, ultrasound facilities, specialists, etc. about pain / discomfort, Dr. Linehan was an absolute breath of fresh air. She was patient in working with me through missing records and repeat visits over a single day; knowledgeable in explaining the exact causes of my pain and potential remedies (including how exactly they'd work, with school-level analogies that everyone could understand); and generous with her time, allowing me to get fully comfortable with everything I know before heading out. Dr. Linehan sets the bar high for doctors and specialists.
    About Dr. Jennifer Linehan, MD

    • Urologic Oncology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881891042
    Education & Certifications

    • City Of Hope Nat Med Ctr
    • University Of Arizona, University Medical Center
    • University Medical Center
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Linehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Linehan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Linehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Linehan has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Linehan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linehan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

