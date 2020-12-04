Overview

Dr. Jennifer Linehan, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Duarte, CA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Linehan works at City Of Hope in Duarte, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.