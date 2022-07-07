Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Lewis, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Lewis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lewis works at
Locations
Christine K. Won MD A California Medical Corp.50 Bellefontaine St Ste 305, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 440-9190
Adventist Health White Memorial1720 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 260-5810
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lewis delivered my baby in 2020 and took care of me through the whole pregnancy. She was always warm, attentive, and happy to answer any questions I had. She was very efficient and professional during the labor and delivery process at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, right around the corner from her office. I always felt my growing baby and I were safe, cared for, and in extremely capable and knowledgeable hands. Dr. Lewis is an incredibly hardworking OBGYN rockstar in the office and the delivery room!!
About Dr. Jennifer Lewis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lewis works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods.