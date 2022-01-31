See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jennifer Levine, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Levine, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Levine works at Pediatric Hematology/Oncology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Lymphoid Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Hematology/Oncology
    525 E 68th St # Payson, New York, NY 10065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Affinity Health Plan
    Amerihealth
    Amida Care
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    CoreSource
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Fidelis Care
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Healthfirst
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    Oxford Health Plans
    POMCO Group
    UnitedHealthCare
    VNS Choice
    WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 31, 2022
    Since our transfer from another hospital after initial diagnosis, Dr Levine has not only taken over our case; but she has been an integral, irreplaceable factor in our daughters fight against B-cell A. L. L. She makes herself VERY available to contact and even more available for any and all concerns regarding our daughters care. There will never be enough 'thanks' to cover what she's given us. A chance to see our baby LIVE and THRIVE in treatment. I promise you will be in the Best Care possible with Dr. Levine.
    Chunka's Mom!! — Jan 31, 2022
    About Dr. Jennifer Levine, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1245283084
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
    Residency
    Yale-New Haven Hospital
    Internship
    Yale New Haven Hospital
    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Levine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Levine works at Pediatric Hematology/Oncology in New York, NY.

    Dr. Levine has seen patients for Acute Lymphoid Leukemia, and more.

    Dr. Levine has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

