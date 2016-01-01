See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Jennifer Lehman, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
4.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Lehman, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Lehman works at Mount Sinai Doctors West 59th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai West
    425 W 59th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai Beth Israel Cancer Center
    1090 Amsterdam Ave Fl 10, New York, NY 10025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Beth Israel Ambulatory Services
    10 Union Sq E Ste 4E, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Lehman, MD

    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1508917824
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    • Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Lehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lehman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lehman works at Mount Sinai Doctors West 59th Street in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lehman’s profile.

    Dr. Lehman has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

