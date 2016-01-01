Dr. Jennifer Lehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Lehman, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Mount Sinai West425 W 59th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10019 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mount Sinai Beth Israel Cancer Center1090 Amsterdam Ave Fl 10, New York, NY 10025 Directions
Beth Israel Ambulatory Services10 Union Sq E Ste 4E, New York, NY 10003 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Dr. Lehman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lehman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lehman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lehman works at
Dr. Lehman has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehman.
