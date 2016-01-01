Overview

Dr. Jennifer Lehman, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Lehman works at Mount Sinai Doctors West 59th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.