Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Swedish Edmonds Campus.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Evergreenhealth Spine and Neurosurgery12039 NE 128th St Ste 500, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-2365Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
I cannot understand the terrible reviews. I am an experienced consumer of medical help and I found her compassionate, smart, thoughtful, and, contrary to other reviews, a great listener. I do know that when someone is in pain it is difficult to be balanced in one's evaluation. I LOVE her! I had a wonderful result with my very painful knee.
About Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1922201581
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Virginia Mason - Seattle, WA
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- SEATTLE UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.