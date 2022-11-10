Overview

Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Eden Prairie, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Dermatology Specialists in Eden Prairie, MN with other offices in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.