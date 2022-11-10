Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Eden Prairie, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Bender Mitchell E MD775 Prairie Center Dr Ste 370, Eden Prairie, MN 55344 Directions (952) 920-3808Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Dermatology Specialists3316 W 66th St, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 920-3808Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and thorough !!
About Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- University of North Dakota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
135 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.