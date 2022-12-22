Overview

Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.



Dr. Lee works at REN Dermatology in Brentwood, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.