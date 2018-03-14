Overview

Dr. Jennifer Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Pacific Obstetrics & Gynecology in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.