Dr. Jennifer Ledon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ledon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Ledon, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Ledon, MD is a Dermatologist in Fullerton, CA. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Ledon works at
Locations
-
1
Hodge Dermatology1440 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 526-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ledon?
About Dr. Jennifer Ledon, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1083024681
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ledon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ledon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ledon works at
Dr. Ledon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ledon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ledon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ledon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.