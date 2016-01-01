Overview

Dr. Jennifer Lawrence, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center and Tift Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lawrence works at SGMC Diabetes Management in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.