Overview

Dr. Jennifer Larusso, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED.



Dr. Larusso works at SunWise Family Dermatology & Surgery, LLC. in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Middletown, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.