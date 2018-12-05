Overview

Dr. Jennifer Laplante, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Laplante works at SSM Health in Saint Charles, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.