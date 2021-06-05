See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Jennifer Lanzer, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Lanzer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Lanzer works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Vaginal Prolapse Surgery and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Health Sciences University
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 446-1300
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • English
  • 1205152154
Education & Certifications

  • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jennifer Lanzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lanzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lanzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lanzer works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Lanzer’s profile.

Dr. Lanzer has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Vaginal Prolapse Surgery and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lanzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanzer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

