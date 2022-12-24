Overview

Dr. Jennifer Langsdorf, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Langsdorf works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Nerve Conduction Studies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.