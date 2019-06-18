See All Ophthalmologists in Brandon, FL
Dr. Jennifer Landy, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Landy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Landy works at Brandon Eye Associates in Brandon, FL with other offices in Ruskin, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Entropion and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Brandon Eye Associates Brandon
    540 Medical Oaks Ave Ste 103, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 973-1133
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    The Eye Associates
    779 Cortaro Dr, Ruskin, FL 33573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 684-2211

Hospital Affiliations
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Entropion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Stye
Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    About Dr. Jennifer Landy, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
    Medical Education

