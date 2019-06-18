Overview

Dr. Jennifer Landy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Landy works at Brandon Eye Associates in Brandon, FL with other offices in Ruskin, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Entropion and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.