Dr. Jennifer Landy, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Landy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Landy works at
Locations
Brandon Eye Associates Brandon540 Medical Oaks Ave Ste 103, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 973-1133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Eye Associates779 Cortaro Dr, Ruskin, FL 33573 Directions (813) 684-2211
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landy?
Dr. Landy is a compassionate and skillful surgeon who performed my eyelid surgery. She is very detailed in explaining the procedure she is going to perform and why that is the best choice for your particular situation. I followed her page by page instructions for the week after surgery and I am very pleased with my healing and the results so far. I would not have a problem referring anyone to Dr. Landy, she's the best in my book!
About Dr. Jennifer Landy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1386609329
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landy works at
Dr. Landy has seen patients for Entropion and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Landy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.