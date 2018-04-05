Dr. Jennifer Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Lam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Lam, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marion, OH.
Dr. Lam works at
Locations
1
Marion Area Physicians LLC1040 Delaware Ave, Marion, OH 43302 Directions (740) 383-7950Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
2
Medcenter Home Health1050 Delaware Ave, Marion, OH 43302 Directions (740) 383-7950
3
Ohiohealth Marion General Hospital1000 McKinley Park Dr, Marion, OH 43302 Directions (740) 383-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Marion General Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lam?
Dr.Lam recently did surgery on my Dad, he has many health issues including only has 1 kidney. Dr.Lam was kind and treated my Dad with respect. She didn’t act like she was in a hurry, listened to what my dad and my mom had to say. She was informative & explained surgery in detail. After surgery, she took her time talking to us about how the surgery went & answered our questions. She came back that evening to check on my Dad & continued to do so. Thank you Dr.Lam for taking great care of our Dad!!
About Dr. Jennifer Lam, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1073879730
Education & Certifications
- Urology
