Dr. Jennifer Laguaite, MD
Dr. Jennifer Laguaite, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.
OB/GYN Suite 1303434 Prytania St Ste 130, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 897-7580
Labranche Family Medical Ctr9801 Lake Forest Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70127 Directions (504) 246-1452
Old Metairie Health Center701 Metairie Rd Ste 1A205, Metairie, LA 70005 Directions (504) 304-7949
- Touro Infirmary
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Had my first appointment today. I did have to wait a little bit but I always expect that with any appointment so not a big deal for me at all. All of the staff (receptionist, nurses, etc) were super friendly and the office was very clean. Dr. Laguaite was very friendly and easy to talk to. She was very thorough and took her time with me and explained everything she was doing and answered any questions I had.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1356531875
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Laguaite has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laguaite accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laguaite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Laguaite. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laguaite.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laguaite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laguaite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.