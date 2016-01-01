Dr. Ladner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Ladner, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Ladner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.
Dr. Ladner works at
Locations
Cape Cod Hospital27 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 862-5050MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Physicians of Cape Cod, Ipa90 Ter Heun Dr # 300, Falmouth, MA 02540 Directions (508) 540-0604
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Ladner, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1801833488
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ladner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ladner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ladner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ladner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ladner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.