Dr. Jennifer Kwan-Morley, MD

Rheumatology
4.7 (95)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Kwan-Morley, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Chester County Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.

Dr. Kwan-Morley works at Premier Orthopaedics - Regenerative Joint And Spine Center in Malvern, PA with other offices in Collegeville, PA and Exton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ruggiero Orthopaedic Assoc. Ltd. P C.
    266 Lancaster Ave Ste 200, Malvern, PA 19355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 644-6900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Collegeville Office
    599 Arcola Rd, Collegeville, PA 19426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 409-2754
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Premier Orthopaedics
    300 Springhouse Dr Ste 200, Collegeville, PA 19426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 409-2754
  4. 4
    Exton Office (John Young Way)
    491 John Young Way Ste 100, Exton, PA 19341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 280-1578

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brandywine Hospital
  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Chester County Hospital
  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Paoli Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (86)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 14, 2020
    She is an amazing doctor. Very personable and always kind. Always explains all options thoroughly and asks for my input.
    — Aug 14, 2020
    About Dr. Jennifer Kwan-Morley, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285799379
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Evanston Hospital-Northwestern
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kwan-Morley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kwan-Morley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kwan-Morley has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwan-Morley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    95 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwan-Morley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwan-Morley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwan-Morley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwan-Morley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

