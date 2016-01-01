Dr. Jennifer Kuzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Kuzel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Kuzel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Kuzel works at
Locations
-
1
Shores Ob.gyn.19714 E 10 MILE RD, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 779-9400
-
2
St Clair Shores Obstetrics and Gynecology Plc46591 Romeo Plank Rd Ste 225, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (586) 226-6155
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuzel?
About Dr. Jennifer Kuzel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1902895014
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuzel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuzel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuzel works at
Dr. Kuzel has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuzel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuzel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuzel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.