See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Tarrytown, NY
Dr. Jennifer Kuo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jennifer Kuo, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (39)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Kuo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Kuo works at ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown in Tarrytown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown
    155 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Thyroid Lobectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Surgery Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Endocrine Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Familial Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Parathyrodectomy Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Adenoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Surgery With or Without Radical Neck Dissection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kuo?

    Oct 12, 2021
    Dr. Kuo performed my parathyroid surgery in 2015. Her care and expertise are amazing! Prior to my surgery I had seen scary pictures of patients with a scar from ear to ear. My incision was made so tiny and neat that it is hardly noticeable today. She is a highly skilled surgeon who has perfected this procedure. I will never forget the positive experience with her!
    Sherry — Oct 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Kuo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Kuo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kuo to family and friends

    Dr. Kuo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kuo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Kuo, MD.

    About Dr. Jennifer Kuo, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235329830
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University/NY Presbyterian Hosp|University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Kuo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuo works at ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown in Tarrytown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kuo’s profile.

    Dr. Kuo has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jennifer Kuo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.