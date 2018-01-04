Dr. Jennifer Kungle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kungle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Kungle, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Kungle, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kungle works at
Locations
Children's Physicians Inc4575 Everhard Rd NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 494-5600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kungle is so great. Takes great time with child and parent, answers questions, pleasant. It is a bit of a pain to schedule an appointment; the office is closed for a 90 minute lunch break every day and, of course, I can only call on my lunch break. When I called today they left for lunch 10 minutes early so today will be a 100 minute lunch break...since Dr. Kungle is so great I will suffer through the scheduling process but am still frustrated.
About Dr. Jennifer Kungle, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1750375903
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kungle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kungle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kungle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kungle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kungle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kungle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kungle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.