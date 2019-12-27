Dr. Jennifer Kummer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kummer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Kummer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Kummer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Kummer works at
Locations
1
Steadman Hawkins Clinic10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 110, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 586-9500
2
UCHealth Steadman Hawkins Clinic Denver175 Inverness Dr W Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 694-3333Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Steadman Hawkins Clinic Denver8200 E Belleview Ave Ste 615E, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 694-3333Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter hurt her thumb/wrist. To be honest, I didn't think it was serious, but after a few days I decided to take her in. A friend recommended Dr. Kummer, who graciously scheduled an initial appointment the day after my phone call. The appointment went smoothly, with x-rays, evaluation, and splinting all taking place quickly, with a wonderful staff. Dr. Kummer was incredibly professional, while at the same time she was terrific with my daughter (age 10). Highly recommended.
About Dr. Jennifer Kummer, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1265690531
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- University of Chicago
- University of Chicago Hospitals and Clinics
- University of Colorado
- University of Rochester
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kummer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kummer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kummer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kummer works at
Dr. Kummer has seen patients for Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kummer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kummer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kummer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kummer, there are benefits to both methods.