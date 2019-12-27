Overview

Dr. Jennifer Kummer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Kummer works at Steadman Hawkins Clinic in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO and Greenwood Village, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.