Dr. Jennifer Kresta, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Kresta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX.
Locations
Southeast Texas Surgical Associates755 N 11th St Ste P3950, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 892-0099Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and awesome bedside manners. Surgery went well and the cuts healed very nice
About Dr. Jennifer Kresta, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1407176274
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kresta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kresta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kresta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kresta has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kresta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kresta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kresta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kresta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kresta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.