Overview

Dr. Jennifer Klos, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Klos works at Park Nicollet Specialty Center in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.