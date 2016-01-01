Dr. Klos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Klos, DO
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Klos, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Klos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital6500 EXCELSIOR BLVD, Minneapolis, MN 55426 Directions (952) 993-3282
-
2
Park Nicollet Pharmacy St Louis Park3850 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-3123
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klos?
About Dr. Jennifer Klos, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1508095183
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klos works at
Dr. Klos has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Klos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.