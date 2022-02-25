See All Pediatricians in Smyrna, TN
Dr. Jennifer Ketchum, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Ketchum, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Ketchum works at Nurture Pediatrics in Smyrna, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nurture Pediatrics
    741 President Pl Ste 210, Smyrna, TN 37167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7363
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:45pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Viral Infection
Fever
Acute Pharyngitis
Viral Infection
Fever
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ketchum?

    Feb 25, 2022
    So thorough, kind with my 3 elementary age kids and extremely knowledgeable. Never rushes us. We’ve been seeing Dr Ketchum since we moved to the area 5 years ago. Truly the very best!
    Ann — Feb 25, 2022
    About Dr. Jennifer Ketchum, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760644108
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Ketchum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ketchum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ketchum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ketchum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ketchum works at Nurture Pediatrics in Smyrna, TN. View the full address on Dr. Ketchum’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ketchum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ketchum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ketchum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ketchum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

