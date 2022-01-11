Overview

Dr. Jennifer Kern, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Kern works at Jennifer M. Kern, DPM, PA in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.