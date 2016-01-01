Dr. Jennifer Kennard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Kennard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Kennard, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from University College Dublin, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine And Medical Science and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Kennard works at
Locations
Novant Health Waverly Pediatrics & Primary Care11840 Southmore Dr Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 384-1181
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Kennard, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- University College Dublin, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine And Medical Science
- Neonatology
