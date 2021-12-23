Dr. Jennifer Kendall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kendall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Kendall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Kendall, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Kendall works at
Locations
Kansas City Physician Partners, Inc - The Center for Allergy & Immunology4440 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 531-0930Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kendall?
I have to agree with all of the above comments, she is the best doctor I have ever had and has helped tremendously. I couldn’t be more pleased and satisfied with her help concern and knowledge it is the best there is, God send to me.
About Dr. Jennifer Kendall, MD
- Rheumatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1902244015
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kendall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kendall accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kendall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kendall works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kendall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kendall.
