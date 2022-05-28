Dr. Jennifer Keith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Keith, MD
Dr. Jennifer Keith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
Children's Primary Care Medical Group Inc3989 W Stetson Ave Ste 100, Hemet, CA 92545 Directions (951) 765-7002
Children's Primary Care Medical Group Inc27699 Jefferson Ave Ste 102, Temecula, CA 92590 Directions (951) 587-8116
Pediatric Partners Medical Professional Corp.1285 S State St, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 765-1777
- 4 25170 Hancock Ave Ste 200, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 461-9300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Dr. Keith has been my kids doctor for over 10 years. She’s always been professional. She’s very open to questions and concerns about anything. And my kids love her.
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710086400
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Pediatrics
Dr. Keith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keith speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Keith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keith.
