Dr. Keefer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Keefer, DO
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Keefer, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ballston Spa, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Locations
- 1 6010 County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 Directions (518) 885-6761
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Just curious as to where Dr. Keefer has relocated. I understand she is no longer at the Malta office. I felt very comfortable with her.
About Dr. Jennifer Keefer, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1902068679
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
