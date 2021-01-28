See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Jennifer Kawwass, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jennifer Kawwass, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Kawwass, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Kawwass works at Emory Healthcare OB/GYN in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael McDaniel, MD
Dr. Michael McDaniel, MD
10 (92)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Emory Healthcare OB/GYN
    550 Peachtree St NE Fl 8, Atlanta, GA 30308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-3401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Female Infertility
Ovarian Cancer Screening
High Risk Pregnancy
Female Infertility
Ovarian Cancer Screening
High Risk Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kawwass?

    Jan 28, 2021
    Dr. Kawwass explained us all options in detail. She diagnosed us correctly and prescribed only needed dose instead of overdose. She and her team are very responsive and their emergency staff is easy to reach out in off hours.
    — Jan 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Kawwass, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Kawwass, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kawwass to family and friends

    Dr. Kawwass' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kawwass

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Kawwass, MD.

    About Dr. Jennifer Kawwass, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790960847
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Davidson College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Kawwass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kawwass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kawwass has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kawwass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kawwass works at Emory Healthcare OB/GYN in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Kawwass’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kawwass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kawwass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kawwass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kawwass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jennifer Kawwass, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.