Dr. Jennifer Kaur Sohal, MD
Dr. Jennifer Kaur Sohal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Jennifer Kaur Rodriguez Sohal MD Inc.2105 Beverly Blvd Ste 227, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 484-8186
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Kaur Sohal, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Yale University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Sohal speaks Spanish.
