Dr. Jennifer Kaplan, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Kaplan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Locations
Womens Health Consultants46325 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 250, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 465-1200Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaplan is a wonderful doctor!
About Dr. Jennifer Kaplan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
