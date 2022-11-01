Overview

Dr. Jennifer Kang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Redding, CA. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Kang works at Shasta Regional Medical Center in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.