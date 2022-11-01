Dr. Jennifer Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Kang, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Kang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Redding, CA. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Oroville Hospital.
Locations
Shasta Regional Medical Center1100 Butte St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 244-5120
Selah Women's Health2216 Buenaventura Blvd Ste B, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 338-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and takes her time. Listens.
About Dr. Jennifer Kang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1417132572
Education & Certifications
- Womens and Infants Hosp Brown University
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- University of Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kang works at
Dr. Kang has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.
