Dr. Jennifer Kalmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Kalmer, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LUKES MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin .
Locations
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group1105 W Frank Ave Ste 290, Lufkin, TX 75904 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00pm - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very good experience!! Dr Kalmer and Becky were awesome. They made me very relaxed and I left knowing exactly what was wrong with my hands. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Jennifer Kalmer, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1154399871
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Med-Tex Mc
- St Luke's Mc
- SAINT LUKES MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kalmer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kalmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalmer has seen patients for Acupuncture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.