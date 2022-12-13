Overview

Dr. Jennifer Kalmer, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LUKES MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin .



Dr. Kalmer works at Practice in Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acupuncture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

