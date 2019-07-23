Dr. Jennifer Kalich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Kalich, MD
Dr. Jennifer Kalich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Eastover Obstetrics and Gynecology1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 450, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 446-7800
Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 355-6312
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kalich has been my OBGYN for nearly 20 years. She is extremely professional and a fantastic doctor.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Dr. Kalich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalich has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalich.
