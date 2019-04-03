Overview

Dr. Jennifer Jothen, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Jothen works at Sharp Community Medical Group in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.