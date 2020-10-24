Dr. Jennifer Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Jordan, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Jordan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Jordan works at
Locations
White Rock Ent. PA1130 Beachview St Ste 240, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (214) 324-0418Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and informative. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Jennifer Jordan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jordan has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jordan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jordan speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.