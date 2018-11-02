Overview

Dr. Jennifer Jonkers, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Johnston Memorial Hospital, Russell County Hospital and Smyth County Community Hospital.



Dr. Jonkers works at Abingdon Internal Medicine PC in Abingdon, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Dyslipidemia and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.